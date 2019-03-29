© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
LGBTQ Groups Sue AZ Over Law Restricting Discussions In HIV/AIDS Curriculum

Published March 29, 2019 at 5:30 AM MST
Published March 29, 2019 at 5:30 AM MST
PHOENIX (AP) — LGBT groups are suing Arizona over a state law that restricts discussions about homosexuality in HIV and AIDS curriculum.

 

The lawsuit filed Thursday on behalf of Equality Arizona asks a federal judge to strike down an Arizona law known as "no promo homo."

The 1991 law prohibits HIV and AIDS instruction that "promotes a homosexual lifestyle," ''portrays homosexuality as a positive alternative lifestyle" or "suggests that some methods of sex are safe methods of homosexual sex."

The lawsuit says the law stigmatizes lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students and creates a state-sanctioned climate of discrimination.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman and the state Board of Education are named as defendants. Hoffman, a Democrat, has previously called on lawmakers to repeal the law.

