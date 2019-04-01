© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Testing AZ's Backlogged Rape Kits Leads To Arrests, Convictions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Arizona Republic
Published April 1, 2019 at 6:02 AM MST
kit.jpg
Google Images
/

PHOENIX (AP) — The testing of thousands of rape kits in Arizona's backlog has led to more than two dozen arrests and nearly as many convictions.

 

The Arizona Republic reported last week that the Arizona Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit Task Force had recorded a backlog of 6,400 untested kits throughout the state in 2016, with some cases dating back decades.

The Tucson and Tempe police departments as well as the Maricopa County Attorney's Office have received federal grants, prompting a statewide effort to test the kits and resulting in new procedures to ensure every kit gets tested.

The Maricopa County Attorneys' Office has tested about 5,000 kits so far. Officials say the agency expects to have the backlog cleared before the end of year.

Tempe police say their backlog has been cleared.

(Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com)

 

news_donate_2.png

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press