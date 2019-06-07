Navajo Nation Moves to Trim Tribal Spending

Navajo Nation officials are looking for cost-cutting measures after proposing a budget that is five-million dollars short of the current one.

The Gallup Independent reports the tribe expects to have 167-million dollars in revenue for the 2020 fiscal year that begins in October. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer said in a joint statement their administration is reviewing department operations to look for “duplicate services, stagnant federal dollars, excessive spending, and other cost-saving measures.”

They also are looking for ways to reduce personnel expenses, and they have instructed division directors to limit travel to conferences, summits and meetings.

The leaders say the revenue decline is projected from the closures of the Navajo Generating Station and the Kayenta Mine.