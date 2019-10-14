© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Serial Killer's Victim Portraits Could Help Crack Cold Cases

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 14, 2019 at 4:55 AM MST
The FBI is hopeful that dozens of portraits drawn by a California inmate will help law enforcement crack cold case homicides around the country—including here in Arizona. Samuel Little produced detailed portraits of women he says he strangled over the course of more than three decades.

Suspect Samuel Little

Now the FBI is publicizing them in hopes friends or family members will recognize them. It's highly unusual for law enforcement to have a serial killer draw his victims and then put them out to the public.

Little has confessed to 93 slayings.

The FBI declared him the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history earlier this month.

FBI crime analyst Christina Palazzolo says investigators didn't want to "upset anybody" but are "trying to bring some measure of closure and justice."

