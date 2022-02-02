© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Senate votes to bar transgender girls, women from school sports competition

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM MST
soccer kick
clsgraphics/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
Women's Sports Foundation
Young adult female soccer player practices shots on goal on a beautiful turf field

The Arizona Senate has voted to bar transgender girls and women from competing on the high school or college sports team that aligns with their gender identity.

Republicans approved the measure in a 16-13 party-line vote on Wednesday.

Backers said it is needed to prevent transgender women and girls from dominating women’s sporting events, claiming they are naturally stronger.

Opponents call the proposal “cruel.” They argued that it targets vulnerable young people who are already struggling to fit in and just want to play sports with their friends.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona NewsArizona SenateTransgenderteam sportsarizona news
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press