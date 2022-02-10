© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
State House advances two measures that would make citizen initiatives more difficult

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 10, 2022
Arizona_State_House_Chamber.jpg

Qualifying initiatives for the ballot and getting them passed by voters would get harder under legislation advanced in the Arizona House.

The measure approved Wednesday is the latest attempt by Republican lawmakers to rein in a procedure that’s created laws opposed by the GOP and business interests.

A state House committee approved two measures asking voters to change the rules for citizen initiatives. One would require petition signatures to come from all 30 legislative districts. The other would require support from 60% of voters to pass.

Republicans say the measures would ensure voter initiatives are broadly supported. Democrats say they're an attempt to block voters from enacting laws Republicans disagree with.

Arizona Legislature
Associated Press
