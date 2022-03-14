© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Police search for suspect in Sunday morning Flagstaff shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 14, 2022 at 1:13 PM MST
Flagstaff Police Department
The Flagstaff Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting on the city’s southwest side. They say 30-year-old Juan Bernardo Valenzuela-Santa Cruz is wanted following an argument that occurred on South Yale Street.

One victim was shot but received non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe Valenzueala-Santa Cruz is a Flagstaff resident and may still be in the area.

They say he’s possibly armed. He’s 5-foot-7 and about 130 pounds.

Officials are asking anyone with information about his location to call the Flagstaff Police at (928) 679-4098 or (928) 679-4120

