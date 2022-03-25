© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona officials to hold drawing for social equity marijuana ownership licenses

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 25, 2022 at 12:18 PM MST
Christine Glenn sorts marijuana at the Blum marijuana dispensary in Las Vegas.
Christine Glenn sorts marijuana at the Blum marijuana dispensary in Las Vegas.

The Arizona Department of Health Services will hold a drawing next month for the 26 adult-use marijuana establishment licenses available as part of the social equity ownership program.

The agency received more than 1,500 applications and recipients will be selected through a computerized random drawing system widely used for state lottery and raffle drawings.

The program is part of Proposition 207, which voters approved in 2020 and legalizes recreational marijuana.

The social equity program is part of the measure and is intended to promote ownership and operation of licensed marijuana establishments by people from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.

The license recipients will be required to obtain approval to operate before opening their retail location.

The digital random drawing will take place Friday, April 8 at 1 p.m.

KNAU and Arizona News Proposition 207Recreational MarijuanaArizona Department of Health Services
