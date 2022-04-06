Ducey announces $1.27M in funding for Arizona Humane Society disaster, emergency programs

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey yesterday announced $1.27 million in funding for the Arizona Humane Society to protect pets when owners are facing instability and during natural disasters.

The funding will also be used to connect at-risk youth with educational programs involving animals.

Some of the money will be used for Project Away from Home, to provide temporary foster care for pets of owners experiencing housing instability, domestic violence, emergency hospitalization and other financial crisis.

The funding will also be used for Disaster Response and Emergency Rescue, including a mobile pop-up shelter and kenneling system.

Another chunk of the funding will be used for hands-on educational programs aimed at reaching thousands of at-risk and special needs youth.