Red Flag Warning issued for Tunnel Fire area and much of northern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning through Thursday evening for parts of northern Arizona from Seligman to Flagstaff, Springerville and northward.

Wind gusts in excess of 35mph are expected in the area of the Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff, as well as in Chinle, Ganado, Holbrook, Kykotsmovi, Window Rock and portions of the Coconino, Kaibab and Prescott National Forests.

The Red Flag Warning is set to expire Thursday night at 8:00.