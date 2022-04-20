© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Our Page transmitter has been repaired and is fully operational after sustaining heavy damage from wind last week. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Red Flag Warning issued for Tunnel Fire area and much of northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 20, 2022 at 3:45 PM MST
red flag warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning through Thursday evening for parts of northern Arizona from Seligman to Flagstaff, Springerville and northward.

Wind gusts in excess of 35mph are expected in the area of the Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff, as well as in Chinle, Ganado, Holbrook, Kykotsmovi, Window Rock and portions of the Coconino, Kaibab and Prescott National Forests.

The Red Flag Warning is set to expire Thursday night at 8:00.

