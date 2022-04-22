Tunnel Fire community meeting set for Saturday, April 23, 2022

A Tunnel Fire Community Meeting will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Avenue, Flagstaff.

County officials say they’ll provide updates regarding fire conditions, potential flood risk, and evacuation status.

Representatives from the County, Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Weather Service, and Tunnel Fire Type 1 Incident Management Team will be available to answer questions.

American Sign Language interpretation will be available.

The meeting will also be broadcast live on the Coconino County Facebook page. www.facebook.com/coconinocounty.