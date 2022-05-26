© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

New Mexico wildfire nears 50% containment as weather shifts

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:17 PM MST
Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP, File
/
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the active fire lines of the Hermits Peak wildfire, in Las Vegas, N.M., May 11, 2022. More than 5,000 firefighters are battling multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday, May 19, 2022, for residents near fires in Texas, Colorado and New Mexico.

Crews in northern New Mexico have cut and cleared containment lines around nearly half of the perimeter of the nation’s largest active wildfire while bracing for a return of weather conditions that might fan flames and send embers aloft.

The 7-week old fire was contained around 46% of its 635-mile perimeter, enclosing an area larger than Oklahoma City.

Recent lighter winds, cloud cover and relatively light rain and snow in some areas have aided firefighters’ effort to contain the fire and slow its growth, but forecasts for Friday and through the holiday weekend call for higher temperatures, less humidity and stronger winds.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfireFire Season 2022New Mexico
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press