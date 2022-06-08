Popular trail in Joshua Tree National Park closed to give bighorn sheep water access as drought continues

A popular hiking trail in Joshua Tree National Park in California has been temporarily closed so bighorn sheep get undisturbed access to water.

The National Park Service says the area is enduring extreme drought conditions and bighorn herds in are becoming increasingly reliant on Fortynine Palms Oasis spring to survive the hot summer months.

The closure began June 1 and will stay in effect until summer monsoon rains provide enough to increase water availability for the animals.

The oasis is surrounded by palm trees in mountains on park's northern side. An estimated 100 to 200 bighorn sheep live in Joshua Tree National Park.