We will be reducing power to KNAU Tuesday, June 14th for scheduled maintenance. Outlying areas may experience interruptions in service. Thank you for your patience as work will conclude Tuesday evening.
Ducey gets COVID-19, won't visit Arizona border with Pence

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM MST
A spokesman says Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't attend a planned political event Monday with former Vice President Mike Pence.

Spokesman C.J. Karamargin says Ducey is asymptomatic and feels well.

The Republicans had planned a border visit Monday morning, and then Pence plans to give a midday border security speech in Phoenix.

Both are working to amplify GOP messaging on border issues that they see as a potent political issue.

Ducey co-leads the Republican Governors Association. Pence is seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate.

