Ducey gets COVID-19, won't visit Arizona border with Pence

A spokesman says Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t attend a planned political event Monday with former Vice President Mike Pence.

Spokesman C.J. Karamargin says Ducey is asymptomatic and feels well.

The Republicans had planned a border visit Monday morning, and then Pence plans to give a midday border security speech in Phoenix.

Both are working to amplify GOP messaging on border issues that they see as a potent political issue.

Ducey co-leads the Republican Governors Association. Pence is seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate.