How new Colorado River cuts will impact Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 18, 2022 at 7:14 AM MST
1000.jpg
AP Photo/John Locher
/
A buoy sits high and dry on cracked earth previously under the waters of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev., on June 28, 2022. Federal officials on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, are expected to announce water cuts that would further reduce how much Colorado River water some users in the seven U.S. states reliant on the river and Mexico receive.

People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages.

Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region.

New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.

Associated Press
