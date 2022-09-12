© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Democrat Katie Hobbs says no to Arizona governor debate against Lake

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 12, 2022 at 5:38 AM MST
hobbs.jpg
AP
/

Democrat Katie Hobbs’ campaign for Arizona governor has ended negotiations with the state commission overseeing candidate debates to come to an agreement that would see her face off with Republican Kari Lake.

The decision means the public will not see the two on the same stage as they battle for the Arizona governor’s office.

Sunday's announcement came after more than a week of efforts by Hobbs, currently secretary of state, to change the debate into separate half-hour interviews with the moderator.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission flatly rejected that proposal and gave Hobbs a week to negotiate minor changes to the planned Oct. 12 face-off.

Lake had already agreed to the debate and has criticized Hobbs for backing out.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsKatie Hobbs2022 ElectionArizona elections
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press