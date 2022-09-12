Democrat Katie Hobbs says no to Arizona governor debate against Lake

Democrat Katie Hobbs’ campaign for Arizona governor has ended negotiations with the state commission overseeing candidate debates to come to an agreement that would see her face off with Republican Kari Lake.

The decision means the public will not see the two on the same stage as they battle for the Arizona governor’s office.

Sunday's announcement came after more than a week of efforts by Hobbs, currently secretary of state, to change the debate into separate half-hour interviews with the moderator.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission flatly rejected that proposal and gave Hobbs a week to negotiate minor changes to the planned Oct. 12 face-off.

Lake had already agreed to the debate and has criticized Hobbs for backing out.