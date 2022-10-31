Bill would put Navajo legislative leader on indefinite leave

Navajo Nation Council speaker Seth Damon is facing disciplinary action for being intoxicated during a family vacation in Las Vegas.

A bill introduced Friday in the council would place Damon on leave without pay indefinitely.

The council can take action on it after a five-day public comment period ends. Damon heads the tribe's legislative branch.

He's running unopposed for a seat on the Tribal Council on Nov. 8.

Damon says he was on a private vacation in Las Vegas with his family in October when a photo was taken of him slumped in front of a gambling machine.

Damon informed the council that he was intoxicated and says he accepts responsibility for the incident.