© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona food banks see more demand, less supply this holiday season

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 22, 2022 at 5:26 AM MST
St. Mary's Food Bank
St. Mary's Food Bank
/
Facebook
St. Mary's Food Bank distributes turkeys at the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Arizona food banks head into the holiday season with increased demand for more food at higher prices with fewer donations to pay for it.

Cronkite News reports that many of Arizona’s food banks are struggling to keep up with demand as soaring inflation drives more people to food banks.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says inflation is at a 40-year high and Phoenix recently posted the highest inflation rate in the nation for metro areas over the last year.

Those higher prices mean more people are having to turn to food pantries to help make ends meet, which officials expect will continue through the holiday season.

Midwest Food Bank, which distributes to local food pantries, said it expects to see as many as 50,000 more people seeking help over this holiday season than last.

On top of all that, food banks said they are seeing fewer donations in these inflationary times.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsSt. Mary's Food Bankfood assistancethanksgivinginflation
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF