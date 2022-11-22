Arizona food banks see more demand, less supply this holiday season

Arizona food banks head into the holiday season with increased demand for more food at higher prices with fewer donations to pay for it.

Cronkite News reports that many of Arizona’s food banks are struggling to keep up with demand as soaring inflation drives more people to food banks.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says inflation is at a 40-year high and Phoenix recently posted the highest inflation rate in the nation for metro areas over the last year.

Those higher prices mean more people are having to turn to food pantries to help make ends meet, which officials expect will continue through the holiday season.

Midwest Food Bank, which distributes to local food pantries, said it expects to see as many as 50,000 more people seeking help over this holiday season than last.

On top of all that, food banks said they are seeing fewer donations in these inflationary times.