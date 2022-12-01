Family of Flagstaff couple missing in Mexico says search should be called off

The family of a Flagstaff man who went missing along with his wife during a wind event while sea kayaking in Rocky Point Mexico on Thanksgiving Day says the search should be called off.

According to a statement from the family of Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim on a GoFundMe page, eight days after the incident it’s increasingly unlikely Allen’s body will be found, and the search should conclude to keep those who’ve participated in land, sea and air searches safe.

The family also says Allen’s kayak was found Wednesday by a fishing boat in open water southeast of Rocky Point.

Kim's body was recovered Sunday and her kayak was also found. For now, the family is focusing on returning her body to the U.S.

The couple were longtime Flagstaff residents and have two children.

Kim was the executive director of Northern Arizona University’s School of Forestry and Allen was a local real estate agent.