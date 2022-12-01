© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Family of Flagstaff couple missing in Mexico says search should be called off

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 1, 2022 at 4:19 PM MST
Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim Allen
Courtesy
/
GoFundMe
Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim Allen

The family of a Flagstaff man who went missing along with his wife during a wind event while sea kayaking in Rocky Point Mexico on Thanksgiving Day says the search should be called off.

According to a statement from the family of Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim on a GoFundMe page, eight days after the incident it’s increasingly unlikely Allen’s body will be found, and the search should conclude to keep those who’ve participated in land, sea and air searches safe.

The family also says Allen’s kayak was found Wednesday by a fishing boat in open water southeast of Rocky Point.

Kim's body was recovered Sunday and her kayak was also found. For now, the family is focusing on returning her body to the U.S.

The couple were longtime Flagstaff residents and have two children.

Kim was the executive director of Northern Arizona University’s School of Forestry and Allen was a local real estate agent.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News MexicoFlagstaffLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF