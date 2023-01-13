© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona gaming revenue up more than 27% over same period the year before

By Associated Press
Published January 13, 2023
In October of last year, Arizonans spent more than 618 million dollars on gambling. That’s according to the newest report from the state Department of Gaming.

The numbers represent a more than 27% increase in wagers over the same month in 2021.

Gaming Director Ted Vogt says Arizona’s sports betting industry continues to grow. He anticipates major sports tourism events like the Super Bowl, set to be played in Glendale in February, and the upcoming Phoenix Open golf tournament will add to that growth.

The state agency says October’s gambling numbers generated nearly 3 million dollars in privilege fees for Arizona

Associated Press
