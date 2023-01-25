© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino County Supervisors approve plan to lock down federal flood mitigation funding

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 25, 2023 at 3:18 PM MST
Flood
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
Floodwaters rush down a channel along Campbell Avenue in the Timberline neighborhood northeast of Flagstaff on Wed, Aug. 17, 2022 following a heavy monsoon rain on the San Francisco Peaks. Over the summer homes and communities east of the peaks have been inundated as a result of the 26,000-acre Pipeline Fire that burned nine watersheds.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has approved a plan to secure a $50 million federal grant for Schultz and Pipeline fire flood mitigation projects.

Congress approved the funding late last year.

It requires $12 million in matching funds, which the county will pay for using money it received from the American Rescue Plan.

The mitigation projects are slated for six flood corridors that impact the Timberline, Wupatki Trails and Doney Park neighborhoods northeast of Flagstaff that were heavily impacted by post-wildfire flooding last summer following the 26,000-acre Pipeline Fire.

More than $100 million in flood mitigation projects will be pursued by the county over the next three years.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Coconino County Board of Supervisorspipeline firefloodingWildfire NewsFire Season 2023Local News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF