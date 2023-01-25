Coconino County Supervisors approve plan to lock down federal flood mitigation funding

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has approved a plan to secure a $50 million federal grant for Schultz and Pipeline fire flood mitigation projects.

Congress approved the funding late last year.

It requires $12 million in matching funds, which the county will pay for using money it received from the American Rescue Plan.

The mitigation projects are slated for six flood corridors that impact the Timberline, Wupatki Trails and Doney Park neighborhoods northeast of Flagstaff that were heavily impacted by post-wildfire flooding last summer following the 26,000-acre Pipeline Fire.

More than $100 million in flood mitigation projects will be pursued by the county over the next three years.