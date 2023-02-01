© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care

Published February 1, 2023
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the medical provider recently sent enrollees notices that if current contract renewal negotiations weren’t successful patients would lose in-network access to the health care center and other facilities.

It would force patients to travel hours to receive care and non-emergency services.

Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema along with Representative Eli Craig recently sent a letter to the companies urging them to keep providing in-network care to those affected as they work out a solution.

