Northern Arizonans among this year's grant recipients from the Arizona Commission on the Arts

Several northern Arizona artists are among this year’s recipients of research and development grants from the Arizona Commission on the Arts. The annual $5,000 grants are awarded “to advance artistic practice, expand creative horizons, and deepen the impact of the artists’ work.”

Flagstaff recipients include freelance journalist Seth Muller, as well as Matthew Windham, producing artistic director for The Giddy Round Theatre Collective. Sedona’s Michael Kollwitz was awarded a multidisciplinary arts grant for his work as an author, speaker and musician. And Prescott-based writer and educator William Bryant was recognized for helping high school students prepare for college-level writing.

A total of 34 Arizona artists, writers, musicians and others were awarded grants this year.