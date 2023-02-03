© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Classical 106.1 in Prescott is currently down due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working out a solution, but have not established an estimated time of service restoration. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Northern Arizonans among this year's grant recipients from the Arizona Commission on the Arts

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 3, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST
seth2.jpg
Seth Muller
/
Flagstaff-based freelance journalist Seth Muller

Several northern Arizona artists are among this year’s recipients of research and development grants from the Arizona Commission on the Arts. The annual $5,000 grants are awarded “to advance artistic practice, expand creative horizons, and deepen the impact of the artists’ work.”

Flagstaff recipients include freelance journalist Seth Muller, as well as Matthew Windham, producing artistic director for The Giddy Round Theatre Collective. Sedona’s Michael Kollwitz was awarded a multidisciplinary arts grant for his work as an author, speaker and musician. And Prescott-based writer and educator William Bryant was recognized for helping high school students prepare for college-level writing.

A total of 34 Arizona artists, writers, musicians and others were awarded grants this year.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsArizona Commission on the ArtsFlagstaffSedonaPrescott
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF