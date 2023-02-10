Overnight lane closures on I-17 planned next week as improvement project continues

Sections of Interstate-17 will be closed overnight next week as the Arizona Department of Transportation continues improvement work.

I-17 will close in both directions from 10 to 11 p.m. between Bumble Bee and Coldwater roads Feb. 15-16 for rock blasting. ADOT says drivers should expect delays of at least one hour as well as 2-mile backups.

North and southbound I-17 will also have intermittent overnight lane restrictions Feb. 12-18 for ongoing construction between Anthem Way and Sunset Point.

The work is part of the I-17 Improvement Project. More information is at www.improvingi17.com.