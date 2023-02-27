EPA awards $15M for clean water access in underserved Arizona communities

The Environmental Protection Agency is allocating $15 million to Arizona for community clean water access.

The funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will support upgrades to water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure in underserved areas.

Officials say it’ll protect public health and key bodies of water throughout the state and nearly half of the funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans. It’s part of a $2.4 billion influx of money to the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

It’s the second wave of funding for the program since last May. It was designed to assist states, tribes and territories complete hundreds of critical water infrastructure projects.