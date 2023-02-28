© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona redesigns driver's license and ID cards

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 28, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST
Arizona Department of Transportation
Arizona driver’s licenses are getting a new look this March. Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say the updated design will include several new security features that help prevent counterfeit reproductions and fraudulent use.

They will feature laser-engraved information with a black-and-white photo on a polycarbonate material made of multiple layers of plastic that are fused together without adhesives to form a solid structure that officials say is “impervious” to tampering.

The new design will also include images of the Saguaro cactus and ponderosa pine trees to represent the state’s diversity.

The new cards will be available in mid-March. Current IDs will still be valid through their expiration date.

KNAU STAFF
