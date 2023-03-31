© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Attorney Gen. joins coalition supporting new blood donation policy aimed at reducing LGBTQ+ stigma

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 31, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST
File image: blood donation
1 of 1  — File image: blood donation

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes on Friday joined a 22-state coalition supporting a new policy proposal by the Biden Administration that would make it easier for the LGBTQ+ population to donate blood and plasma.

The current federal policy recommends barring gay and bisexual men from donating blood within three months of their most recent sexual conduct. However, at the start of 2023, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed new guidelines that would do away with the current discriminatory approach.

The proposal instead suggests the use of a risk-based analysis for all donors, regardless of sexual orientation and gender.

In a joint letter, the coalition stated the new policy would help increase the nation’s available blood supply while also reducing wrongful stigmatization of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsArizona Attorney General's Officeblood donationLGBTQ+
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF