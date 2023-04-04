© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Tuzigoot National Monument remains closed amid wildfire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 4, 2023 at 4:21 PM MST
Crews are battling a 100-acre fire in the Verde Valley that prompted the closure of Tuzigoot National Monument. The fire was spotted on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Tuzigoot National Monument remained closed Tuesday as crews work to contain a 100-acre wildfire that was reported over the weekend.

Officials with the National Park Service say it’s burning through marsh and grassland areas and firefighters are trying to confine and contain the blaze.

High winds today were expected to pose a challenge to fire crews, who are receiving support from two type 2 suppression teams and local resources from Verde Valley Fire.

Smoke may be visible from Clarkdale and Cottonwood.

All trail access leading to the marsh are closed to the public until further notice.

