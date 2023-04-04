Tuzigoot National Monument remains closed amid wildfire

Tuzigoot National Monument remained closed Tuesday as crews work to contain a 100-acre wildfire that was reported over the weekend.

Officials with the National Park Service say it’s burning through marsh and grassland areas and firefighters are trying to confine and contain the blaze.

High winds today were expected to pose a challenge to fire crews, who are receiving support from two type 2 suppression teams and local resources from Verde Valley Fire.

Smoke may be visible from Clarkdale and Cottonwood.

All trail access leading to the marsh are closed to the public until further notice.