Blocked Schultz Creek culvert increases flooding risk in west Flagstaff

Flagstaff officials are warning some residents on the city’s west side that a blocked culvert could lead to higher levels of runoff in neighborhoods.

The Schultz Creek culvert, which is owned by the Arizona Department of Transportation, runs under Highway 180 and has become damaged and partially obstructed.

Snowmelt has caused Schultz Creek to flow in recent weeks. ADOT crews are on scene and are pumping water into the highway.

The area was the site of significant flooding that impacted hundreds of residents last summer during heavy monsoon rains following the Pipeline Fire on the San Francisco Peaks.

At this time, Flagstaff officials aren’t recommending any mitigation beyond what was previously suggested for post-fire flooding.

Sandbags are available at Thorpe Park and at the Coconino County Health and Human Services building.

Warming temperatures in the coming days could result in rapid snowmelt raising the risk of flooding in the Coconino Estates neighborhood.