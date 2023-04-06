© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff police ask for public's help in locating missing teen

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 6, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST
Taylor Yoe
Flagstaff Police Department
Police say 16-year-old Taylor Yoe is listed as a runaway juvenile.

Flagstaff police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Sixteen-year-old Taylor Yoe is listed as a runaway juvenile with the Flagstaff Police Department. Officials say she is still believed to be in the Flagstaff area.

Yoe is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a white shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Yoe’s whereabouts should contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsMISSING PERSONFlagstaff Police Departmentflagstaff news
KNAU STAFF
