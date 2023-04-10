West side of Lake Mary closed due to leaking levee

The Coconino National Forest closed the west side of Lower Lake Mary due to a leaking levee.

Officials say the closure is a safety precaution as forest engineers work to assess the structural integrity of the levee, which is located on Forest Service Road 256 just east of Crimson Road. They plan to contract a third party to help with the analysis.

Lower Lake Mary will empty out into a side tributary if the levee fails. Officials note that there are no campgrounds, recreation sites or homes at risk if this were to occur.

They ask the public to stay away from the area until the levee can be assessed and repaired.