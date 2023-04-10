© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

West side of Lake Mary closed due to leaking levee

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 10, 2023 at 5:40 AM MST
Lake Mary levee map
Coconino National Forest
q The Coconino National Forest closed the west side of Lower Lake Mary due to a leaking levee

The Coconino National Forest closed the west side of Lower Lake Mary due to a leaking levee.

Officials say the closure is a safety precaution as forest engineers work to assess the structural integrity of the levee, which is located on Forest Service Road 256 just east of Crimson Road. They plan to contract a third party to help with the analysis.

Lower Lake Mary will empty out into a side tributary if the levee fails. Officials note that there are no campgrounds, recreation sites or homes at risk if this were to occur.

They ask the public to stay away from the area until the levee can be assessed and repaired.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsLake Maryarizona waterCoconino National Forest
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF