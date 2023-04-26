© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

One of last two remaining USS Arizona survivors dies at age 102

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 26, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST
ken potts.jpg
U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Robert Sweet
/
Former U.S. Navy coxswain Howard "Ken" Potts attends the Freedom Bell Opening Ceremony and Bell Ringing at USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2016. Potts, one of the last two remaining survivors of the USS Arizona battleship, which sank during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, died Friday, April 21, 2023, in Provo, Utah. Howard Kenton Potts was 102.

One of the last two remaining survivors of the USS Arizona battleship attack has died. Ken Potts passed away Friday in Provo, Utah, at the age of 102.

The son of Potts’ close friend and Arizona shipmate says Potts died at the home he shared with his wife of 66 years. He said Potts’ mind remained sharp, but his body was shutting down and he was having a hard time getting out of bed.

The USS Arizona was bombed and sank during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. More than a thousand crew members died. The battleship could not be salvaged and remains at the bottom of Pearl Harbor. In 1962, a memorial was dedicated to those who perished.

Ken Potts’ death leaves only one survivor of the USS Arizona bombing; Lou Conter, who is 101 and lives in California.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsUSS Arizonapearl harbor
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF