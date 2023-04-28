© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

40th annual Gathering of Nations Pow Wow kicks off in New Mexico

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 28, 2023 at 1:05 PM MST
gathering of nations.jpg
Gathering of Nations/Facebook
/
Competitors at the Gathering of Nations Pow Wow in New Mexico

Tens of thousands of people are gathering in New Mexico for what is considered the largest powwow in North America.

The annual Gathering of Nations kicked off today in Albuquerque with a procession of Indigenous dancers from around the world. Over the next two days, they will showcase culture and artistry as they compete in dancing, singing and drumming competitions.

More than two dozen contestants from the U.S. and Canada also are vying for the title of Miss Indian World.

This marks the 40th year for the gathering.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newspowwowIndigeneous PeopleNew Mexico
