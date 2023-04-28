40th annual Gathering of Nations Pow Wow kicks off in New Mexico

Tens of thousands of people are gathering in New Mexico for what is considered the largest powwow in North America.

The annual Gathering of Nations kicked off today in Albuquerque with a procession of Indigenous dancers from around the world. Over the next two days, they will showcase culture and artistry as they compete in dancing, singing and drumming competitions.

More than two dozen contestants from the U.S. and Canada also are vying for the title of Miss Indian World.

This marks the 40th year for the gathering.