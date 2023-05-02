Kaibab National Forest officials begin ignitions near Tusayan

Managers on the Kaibab National Forest began ignitions Monday on about 200 acres east of Tusayan.

About 50 personnel are working on the Reed Prescribed Fire Project that involves low to moderate ground fire to consume much of the hazardous, woody fuels on the landscape.

Officials say work will continue over the next several days on the more than 1,100 acres that remain on the project.

They plan to burn smaller areas earlier in the day to allow winds to blow smoke away from communities in the afternoons.

Smoke could be visible from State Route 64, Tusayan and Grand Canyon National Park and light smoke could settle in low-lying areas.

The work is expected to be finished in the next week and managers urge the public to use caution in the area.

During the following week crews will begin work on prescribed burns over 4,200 acres on the Williams Ranger District.