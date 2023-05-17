North Rim set to reopen but with limited services after water pipeline break

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say the North Rim will reopen as scheduled on June 2.

However, because winter storms destroyed more than 300 feet of the Transcanyon Pipeline there will be limited visitor services.

The Grand Canyon Lodge will operate on a day-use basis with limited food and beverage service and no overnight accommodations until at least late July.

The North Rim Campground will open but without public laundry and showers.

In addition, following substantial winter rockfall and landslides the North Kaibab Trail will stay closed until mid-June as crews perform repair work.

The Cape Royal and Point Imperial roads will also reopen to the public next month after the park can remove snow and assess and repair damage.

Officials urge visitors to stay on designated trails and not bypass closures.