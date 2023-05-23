Quarter-acre fire burning in Secret Mountain Wilderness near Sedona

Officials with the Coconino National Forest are monitoring a quarter-acre fire in the Secret Mountain Wilderness near Sedona.

The fire is about 4 miles west of Slide Rock State Park. It was first reported on Saturday, but fire managers couldn’t confirm it until Monday due to weather conditions.

Forest officials say it’s smoldering at low intensity in an area of heavy dead and down fuels. They're monitoring the fire and developing strategic plans due to a lack of accessibility and the potential for thunderstorms.

No structures are currently threatened and no trails are roads are closed. However, they did ask the public to stay out of the area.

Smoke may be visible throughout the region.