Sec. Haaland wraps up multi-day northern Arizona trip

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has wrapped up a multi-day trip to northern Arizona.

She met with tribal leaders and other officials over the weekend about a proposed 1.1 million-acre national monument near the Grand Canyon.

On Sunday, Haaland traveled to the Hopi Reservation where she met with leaders and announced 6.6 million dollars in federal infrastructure funding to replace a water distribution system in Keams Canyon.

It’ll allow residents to discontinue use of the area’s groundwater that has elevated levels of arsenic.

In addition, Haaland on Monday hiked to Supai Village for the first time to meet with the Havasupai Council about tribal broadband investments.