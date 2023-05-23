© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Sec. Haaland wraps up multi-day northern Arizona trip

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 23, 2023 at 4:04 PM MST
Hopi Vice Chairman Craig Andrews, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Hopi Chairman Tim Nuvangyaoma (from left) tour the site of a federally funded drinking water project in Keams Canyon on the Hopi Reservation on Sun, May 21, 2023.
Hopi Tribe
/
Hopi Vice Chairman Craig Andrews, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Hopi Chairman Tim Nuvangyaoma (from left) tour the site of a federally funded drinking water project in Keams Canyon on the Hopi Reservation on Sun, May 21, 2023.

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has wrapped up a multi-day trip to northern Arizona.

She met with tribal leaders and other officials over the weekend about a proposed 1.1 million-acre national monument near the Grand Canyon.

On Sunday, Haaland traveled to the Hopi Reservation where she met with leaders and announced 6.6 million dollars in federal infrastructure funding to replace a water distribution system in Keams Canyon.

It’ll allow residents to discontinue use of the area’s groundwater that has elevated levels of arsenic.

In addition, Haaland on Monday hiked to Supai Village for the first time to meet with the Havasupai Council about tribal broadband investments.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Deb HaalandHopiHavasupai TribeU.S. Department of the InteriorLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF