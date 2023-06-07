© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Fire crews set for prescribed burns at Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 7, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST
A firefighter monitors a burn on the Grapevine Unit.
NPS
A firefighter monitors a burn on the Grapevine Unit.

Grand Canyon National Park fire managers are set to resume prescribed burning on the South Rim Wednesday.

Fire personnel will continue working on the 865-acre Grapevine unit about a half mile south of the “Duck on a Rock” overlook along Highway 64.

Crews completed about 200 acres of “blacklining” – that’s the process of creating a boundary of burned fuel – on three sides of the unit last month. They’ll use aerial ignition today to complete the remaining side.

They’re then set to move to the 926-acre Lonetree Unit Thursday and Friday.

Smoke from both projects will be visible, especially along Highway 64 and the Arizona Trail near Grandview. It may also impact Grand Canyon Village and the innercanyon.

