Firefighters begin ignitions on large prescribed burn near Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 7, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST
Fire managers have begun ignitions on a 4,500-acre prescribed burn about 10 miles southwest of Flagstaff.

Smoke is visible throughout the area and is generally being carried northeast by the wind over Flagstaff.

Officials say Oak Creek Canyon, Kachina Village, Doney Park, Timberline and nearby neighborhoods could be impacted by smoke.

The Crater Sinks Project, as it’s known, is taking place on a checkerboard of federal and state lands and is a collaboration between the Coconino National Forest and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The prescribed burn has been in the planning stages for four years and is expected to last through Friday.

Meanwhile, officials say they expect to order the closure of the area surrounding a lightning-caused wildfire 8-and-a-half miles west of Clints Well.

The Wilbur Fire is less than 500 acres and crews are currently letting it burn naturally for ecological benefit, conducting firing operations and cutting hazardous trees.

It’s experienced little recent growth.

Smoke is expected to be light throughout the week and visible from multiple locations including the Verde Valley, along Lake Mary Road and elsewhere.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

