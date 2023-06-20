Firefighters letting lightning-caused wildfire burn naturally near North Rim

Managers on the Kaibab National Forest say they’re letting a lightning-caused wildfire near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon burn naturally.

It was discovered last week six miles south of Jacob Lake and is moving at a low to moderate rate of speed on about 40 acres of ponderosa pine forest.

Officials say the fire is in a future prescribed burn area and they’ll allow it to burn as long as it can be safely managed for reducing hazardous fuels while restoring forest health.

The size of the wildfire is expected to increase and smoke could be visible near Jacob Lake, state routes 67 and 89A and House Rock Valley.

Visitors are urged to use caution in the area because of working fire personnel.

Meanwhile, crews are monitoring two other slow-moving lightning-caused wildfires also on the Kaibab and using them for forest health.

One is burning on nearly 900 acres near Tusayan and the other is east of Grandview Point near the boundary with Grand Canyon National Park.

It’s being co-managed with the park and is currently about 940 acres in size.

Officials say the wildfires are surrounded by fire-treated areas and green grass, and cooler temperatures and precipitation have limited their spread.

Crews had been conducting tactical firing operations but put them on hold because of this week’s windy conditions.