Research shows wildfire smoke has significant impact on cardiovascular health

Research shows wildfire smoke has a significant impact not just on the respiratory system, but on cardiovascular health as well.

An overview published last year in the American Heart Association journal Circulation described wildfire smoke as "a rapidly growing threat to global cardiovascular health" and said that even short-term exposure can lead to heart attacks, strokes or cardiovascular-related deaths. Complicating matters is the unpredictable nature of wildfires.

Health experts say people with cardiovascular disease should check air quality reports every day when there is a concern for air pollution. To help stay safe when outdoors, a high-quality mask, such as an N95 mask, can offer some protection from polluted air.