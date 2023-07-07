© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties.
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT plans overnight lane restrictions next week on I-17

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST

The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 17 next week. The restrictions will begin Monday, July 10, and end Saturday, July 15.

The work is part of the I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point. Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane from New River Road to Black Canyon City/Rock Springs nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane at various locations between Bumble Bee Road and Anthem Way.

Crews will conduct earthwork, electrical work, and install concrete barriers.

