Man pleads guilty to guiding Grand Canyon packrafting trip without permit

A man has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of leading an illegal packrafting trip in Grand Canyon National Park.

According to officials, Samuel Edwards entered a guilty plea in May of entering a restricted area and leading a trip without a permit.

Prosecutors say he rafted about 100 miles of the Colorado River while packrafting, which involves hikers using the river for short distances while accessing another route or trail.

Hikers typically have a backcountry permit, which is required to lead or conduct a packrafting trip.

Officials say unpermitted trips can lead to dangerous situations because the park doesn’t know the participants’ locations if something goes wrong.

Edwards was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Last year, there were 11 fatalities in Grand Canyon National Park and 338 search and rescue incidents.

Officials say visitors should only employ legitimate and permitted guides to minimize risk and impact to the environment.