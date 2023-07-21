© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Pre-evacuation remains in effect for wildfire near Chevelon Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published July 21, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST
The Guzzler Fire as seen from the air on July 20, 2023. As of Friday, the nearly 1,500-acre blaze was burning in juniper, brush and grass and crews were working to keep it on the west side of Chevelon Canyon and away from homes.
USFS
/
Pre-evacuation notices remain in effect for residents near a lightning-caused wildfire northwest of Heber-Overgaard.

Those in the Chevelon Canyon-Retreat community are urged to have a go-kit ready for possible evacuation.

The nearly 1,500-acre Guzzler Fire is burning in juniper, brush and grass and crews are working to keep it on the west side of Chevelon Canyon and away from homes.

Officials say the wildfire has increased in complexity and the White Mountain Zone Type 3 Team is now leading the response.

It’s also threatening several wind turbines, powerlines and Babbitt Ranch. Area road closures are in effect.

