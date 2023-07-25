Wildlife crossings proposed over northern Arizona highways

Forest officials in northern Arizona have proposed three wildlife crossings over local highways.

They say the project would reduce traffic collisions with animals and increase wildlife connectivity across the landscape by allowing animals to cross safely.

Two crossings would be installed on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff: south of Kachina Village and north of the Willard Springs Exit.

The third is slated for Interstate 40 west of Parks.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department proposed the crossings after conducting a years-long study.

Construction would take several years and would be based on funding availability.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the structures would mostly be located in the existing highway easements but would require 18 acres of additional forest land.

A public comment period on the proposal is open through Aug. 29 and more info is available online through the Forest Service.

Comments can be sent to: Coconino Forest Service, Attention: Mike Dechter, 1824 South Thompson St., Flagstaff, AZ 86001; via email at comments-southwestern-coconino@usda.gov (include “NAZ Crossings” in the subject line); and in-person at Coconino’s Supervisor’s Office, 1824 South Thompson St., in Flagstaff between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.