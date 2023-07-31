Flood infrastructure holds up to Sunday's flash flood event

New flood mitigation infrastructure held up to flash flooding Sunday.

Areas below the Pipeline Fire East received heavy rain. The Wupatki Trails and Brandis Way watersheds experienced 100-year rainfall events with a total of three inches of rainfall in two hours. Most of that was in the first hour alone.

County officials say the recently completed flood mitigation measures performed “exceptionally well” with no flood impacts to roads or private property in those areas.

The Coconino County Flood Control District recently completed more than $35 million in on-forest watershed restoration and neighborhood flood mitigation in five flood corridors including Phase 1 of the Schultz Creek on-forest measures.