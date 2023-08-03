Tuberculosis case confirmed at Bullhead City school

Mohave County health officials say they’ve confirmed a case of tuberculosis at an elementary school in Bullhead City.

Diamondback Elementary has identified more than 400 people who were potentially exposed and are taking steps to protect students, staff and their families.

The TB case was reported Tuesday and the Department of Public Health began an investigation while setting up a dedicated hotline for those who may have been impacted.

They’ve also set up a TB skin test clinic Aug. 11.

TB is a treatable but serious disease caused by a bacterium that mainly affects the lungs.

It’s spread through the air thought coughing, sneezing or talking. More information is available through the county health department.