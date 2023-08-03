© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
Tuberculosis case confirmed at Bullhead City school

Published August 3, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST
Bullhead City, Ariz.
Bullhead City
Bullhead City, Ariz.

Mohave County health officials say they’ve confirmed a case of tuberculosis at an elementary school in Bullhead City.

Diamondback Elementary has identified more than 400 people who were potentially exposed and are taking steps to protect students, staff and their families.

The TB case was reported Tuesday and the Department of Public Health began an investigation while setting up a dedicated hotline for those who may have been impacted.

They’ve also set up a TB skin test clinic Aug. 11.

TB is a treatable but serious disease caused by a bacterium that mainly affects the lungs.

It’s spread through the air thought coughing, sneezing or talking. More information is available through the county health department.

