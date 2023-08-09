© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Sinema meets with fire chiefs in Flagstaff to discuss concerns over workforce capacity

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published August 9, 2023 at 3:00 AM MST
Melissa Sevigny
/
KNAU
Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema met with Northern Arizona fire chiefs Tuesday to discuss concerns over workforce capacity at a time when wildfires are growing in size and severity. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

Flagstaff and Coconino County fire chiefs spoke about their struggle to recruit and retain firefighters and related staff, in part because of low pay and dangerous working conditions.

Temporary pay raises were introduced in 2021 but expire at the end of September. The bipartisan Wildland Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act sponsored by Sinema would make those increases permanent.

In the long term, Sinema says, she wants more investment in mitigation.

"The more money and time and effort and skill we spend to do prescribed fires, managed burns, taking care of the landscape…the more you invest in that, the less devastating natural fires will be," she says.

The fire chiefs also spoke with Sinema about bureaucratic obstacles to interagency collaboration. They say they have more authority to act when suppressing fires—for example, by bringing in the Arizona Department of Transportation to manage smoke impacts—than they do when managing or prescribing them.

Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
