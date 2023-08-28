© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Police close investigation into alleged cat abuse

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published August 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST
The Flagstaff Police Department, Coconino County Sheriff's Office and Coconino County Detention Facility complex in Flagstaff.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
The Flagstaff Police Department, Coconino County Sheriff's Office and Coconino County Detention Facility complex in Flagstaff.

Flagstaff police have closed an investigation into allegations that a Flagstaff man had adopted, abused and killed cats. Officers say they’re not able to bring charges or make an arrest.

Flagstaff police released the investigation report late last week.

Officers conducted several interviews earlier this month after receiving reports of abuse from a cat rescue group and others.

But police say there’s not enough evidence or probable cause to confirm that a crime was even committed.

According to the report, the accused man’s roommate and sole witness to the alleged abuse gave inconsistent and changing statements to police over the course of multiple interviews.

Earlier this month, organizers of the Parks-based cat rescue the Ark posted on social media that they’d received reports of a man who’d adopted, tortured and killed the animals.

In a recent statement on social media, the group expressed disappointment that no charges were filed and said the accused man won’t be allowed to adopt cats again from the Ark and other groups.

Police say while the case has been closed, it could be reopened if any new evidence comes to light.

Flagstaff Police Department animal rescue Local News
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
