Aviation agreements completed for Glen Canyon and Rainbow Bridge national recreation areas

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM MST
An aerial view of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
NPS
An aerial view of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Federal officials on Thursday announced the completion of two commercial air tour management voluntary agreements for Glen Canyon and Rainbow Bridge national recreation areas.

It marks the completion of the Federal Aviation Administration’s and the National Park Service’s efforts to solidify deals with the nine tour operators conducting commercial flights in the area and establishes a set of common conditions for the air tours.

Such tours have been in operation for years, and the agreement seeks to protect federal resources and visitor experiences along with aviation safety.

A copy of the agreement is available on the Park Service’s Planning, Environment and Public Comment website.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
KNAU STAFF
